The Hindu in School Science Festival in Ballari on Thursday

January 09, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KALABURAGI

As part of its sustained efforts to encourage scientific temperament among the young generation, The Hindu, in association with Excellent PU College, Moodbidri, is holding The Hindu in School Science Festival at the auditorium of Smt. Allum Sumangalamma Memorial College for Women, a constituent institution of V.V. Sangha, at Gandhi Nagar in Ballari on Thursday.

As per information provided by the organisers, the event will be an inter-school competition to provide a platform for students to showcase their innovative ideas and talents through the projection of scientific concepts and projects. The competition is open for students from Ballari, Vijayanagar and Koppal districts.

According to the terms of the competition, a team should consist of two students from Class 7 to Class 10. There is no entry fee for the competition.

Any bona fide team from a school can participate by sending an e-mail to hblcirc@thehindu.co.in. The last date for registration is January 11, 2023.

Spot registration is also permitted. Teams must report at the venue by 8.30 a.m. on the day for spot registration.

Students participating in the festival will have to demonstrate innovative, cost-effective working model projects under the Make in India concept.

The winner will receive a Change Maker award, a cash prize, a trophy and a merit certificate. The first and second runners-up will get cash prizes, trophies and certificates. All participants will receive participation certificates.

For more details and assistance on registration, call Ph: 9449281773, 9342933206 or The Hindu office on Ph: 0836-2333703 or write to hblcirc@thehindu.co.in.