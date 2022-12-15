The Hindu in School Science Fest in Hubballi tomorrow

December 15, 2022 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Young scientists will get an opportunity to compete and win prizes for their innovative ideas in The Hindu Science Festival to be held in Hubballi on Saturday.

The inter-school event provides a platform for students with innovative ideas on scientific concepts to showcase their projects. It will be held at Shubhodaya Hall (beside Hebsur Bhavan), near The Hindu office at Bannigida Stop, Green Garden on Gokul Road in Hubballi.

Commencing at 9 a.m., the Hubballi science festival is open for students from Dharwad, Belgaum, Haveri, Gadag and Uttara Kannada districts. Students should participate as a team and each team should consist of two students studying in Class 7 to Class 10. There is no entry fee.

Spot registration is also permitted. Teams must report at the venue by 8.30 a.m. on the day of the event for spot registration.

Students participating in the festival will have to demonstrate innovative, cost-effective working model projects under the Make in India concept.

The winner will receive a Change Maker award, cash prize, trophy and a merit certificate. The first and second runners-up will get cash prizes, trophies and certificates. All participants will receive participation certificates.

Police Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad Labhu Ram will be chief guest for the prize distribution ceremony to be held at 3 p.m. the same day.

Sponsor

Excellent P.U College, Moodbidri, is the title sponsor.

For more details and assistance on registration, call Ph: 9449281773, 9342933206 or The Hindu office on Ph: 0836-2333703 (email: hblcirc@thehindu.co.in).

In Ballari

The Hindu In School Science Festival will also be held at Ballari on December 23. Any bona fide team from a school can participate by sending an e-mail to hblcirc@thehindu.co.in. December 21 is the last date for registration by email for the Ballari event. Spot registration is also allowed.