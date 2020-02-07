The Hindu in School chess competition in Hubballi on Sunday

To provide a platform for young chess players from different districts of north Karnataka to prove their mettle, The Hindu in School (THiS) Chess Competition will be organised in Hubballi on Sunday.

The competition will be organised under the banner of THiS and the Dharwad District Chess Association (which is affiliated to the All-India Chess Federation). It will be held at Chinmaya Vidyalaya (State), Bhavani Nagar, Hubballi. To register, students need to visit www.thehindu.com/thischess. On completion of registration and payment process, a payment acknowledgement will be sent to the registered email ID of the participant.

All participants must produce printouts of the payment acknowledgement towards the duly filled reporting form (which will be issued at the entrance of the tournament venue), along with school ID cards or a bona fide letter from the school. The competition will begin at 9 a.m.

The Hindu in School Chess Competition follows the Swiss League format under the latest FIDE rapid rules, in order to give every participant a fair chance to win. This competition is being held at 26 locations across the country. The tournament will be held in Open and Girls categories, in the age groups of Under-10, U-13 and U-15. The decision of the tournament committee will be final.

Winners will get trophies, cash prizes and merit certificates. Every participant will receive a participation certificate. Visit www.thehindu.com/thischess or call Appanna Metri (on 94492 81773) or Manjunath Kusabi (on 93429 33206) for more details. Spot registration will start at 9 a.m.

SyndicateBank is the associate sponsor while Corporation Bank is the regional sponsor of the event. Chinmaya Vidyalaya is the venue partner.