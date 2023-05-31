May 31, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - Shivamogga

Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has postponed the exams for first-year students of Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.), following a demand from students. As per the revised timetable, the exams will begin on July 6.

Earlier, the university had scheduled the exams for first-year B.Ed. students to start on June 2. However, many students, a majority of whom are teachers in government schools, expressed their inability to appear for the exams as their schools had just begun.

It would be difficult for them to get leave within a couple of days after schools reopen for the new academic year. The Hindu had carried a report on the students’ difficulties.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the exams for second-year students of B.Ed. will begin on June 10, as per the earlier schedule.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.