The Hindu impact | KSOU revises exam timetable for first year B.Ed. students

As per the revised timetable for first year B.Ed., exams will begin on July 6

May 31, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A file picture of Karnataka State Open University in Mysuru. In the past, exams were held during school vacation keeping in mind the needs of teachers who had enrolled at KSOU.

A file picture of Karnataka State Open University in Mysuru. In the past, exams were held during school vacation keeping in mind the needs of teachers who had enrolled at KSOU. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has postponed the exams for first-year students of Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.), following a demand from students. As per the revised timetable, the exams will begin on July 6.

Earlier, the university had scheduled the exams for first-year B.Ed. students to start on June 2. However, many students, a majority of whom are teachers in government schools, expressed their inability to appear for the exams as their schools had just begun.

It would be difficult for them to get leave within a couple of days after schools reopen for the new academic year. The Hindu had carried a report on the students’ difficulties.

However, the exams for second-year students of B.Ed. will begin on June 10, as per the earlier schedule.

