GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu Impact: Karnataka sets up PCPNDT Task Force 

With COVID spike, proposal to set up PCPNDT State Task Force was delayed although Health Minister had announced on December 12 that it will be set up within a week

January 04, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Thursday constituted a Task Force for PCPNDT Act implementation under the chairmanship of Health and Family Welfare Commissioner.

The Hindu had highlighted the delay in setting up of the Task Force in the edition dated January 2.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao had on December 12 announced on the floor of the Legislative Council during the Belagavi session that the government will set up Task Forces at the State and district levels within a week to curb female foeticide. However, it had been delayed following surge in COVID-19 cases and shift of focus.

The Task Force comprises State Mission Director, National Health Mission; State Health Director; RCH Programme Officer; Deputy Director (Family Welfare); and Deputy Director (Medical Acts).

However, although the Minister said that the Task Force will have an officer of the cadre of Deputy SP or Assistant Commissioner of Police for better enforcement, none from the Police Department has been included. Health Commissioner Randeep D. said: “A decision to involve the Police Department will be taken after more discussion on the Tamil Nadu model.”

The Task Force is empowered to regularly monitor and oversee the functioning of State Appropriate Authority, State Inspection and Monitoring Committee, and State Advisory Body as well as the district level committees. While it has to conduct review meetings once in three months, it is also supposed to monitor all medical termination of pregnancies during the second trimester in the State. The Task Force also has the responsibility of recommending any amendments to the PCPNDT (Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques) Act, as and when required.

The Bengaluru police last month unearthed a prenatal sex determination racket across Bengaluru, Mandya, and Mysuru districts. They arrested a doctor and his lab technician who allegedly performed around 900 illegal abortions in the last three years. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.