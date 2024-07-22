The government of Karnataka has decided to withdraw its earlier order cancelling the financial assistance to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students to pursue Ph.D in foreign universities under the Prabuddha scheme.

Minister of Social Welfare Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa posted on Facebook and X: “There has been some confusion regarding SC/ST students pursuing Ph.D in foreign universities under Prabuddha scheme and the Government will continue this scheme as before.”

“It is our responsibility to realise Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s wish that SC-ST community people can rise to dignified positions only when they pursue higher studies abroad. Therefore, SC-ST students, who will be selected for Ph.D programmes in the top 100 universities of the world, will get the benefit under this scheme. I have informed the officials of the Social Welfare Department about the continuation of this scheme. I hereby request members of the community not to create confusion in this regard,” he stated.

The State Government had cancelled the financial assistance from the academic year of 2023-24 to SC-ST students pursuing Ph.D in foreign universities citing high expenditure.

On July 19, The Hindu published a detailed report on this issue — ‘State cancels financial assistance to SC/ST students to pursue PhD in foreign varsities’. Various Dalit leaders and students across Karnataka expressed unhappiness over the government’s decision and threatened protests if the order was not withdrawn immediately.

Opposition parties had criticised the State Government’s decision during the ongoing session of the legislature.

Incentive for SC students for post-matric courses

The Minister did not make any comment on another touchy issue. The Ministry had issued an order fixing 75% cut-off mark for providing incentive to SC students who pass the SSLC examination with first class in the first attempt, and the ₹6 lakh annual family income limit for providing incentive to students who pass all post-SSLC courses, including II PUC, in the first attempt.