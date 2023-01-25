ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu impact: Inauguration of Gandhi Bhavan in Hassan cancelled

January 25, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST - Hassan

The inauguration of Gandhi Bhavan in Hassan was scheduled for January 26

The Hindu Bureau

The art works on the premises of Gandhi Bhavan in Hassan, Karnataka. Artists have complained that the art works are of inferior quality. | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

Hassan district administration and the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) have resolved to cancel the inauguration of Gandhi Bhavan in Hassan, scheduled for January 26, after artists criticised the art works at display.

On January 24, The Hindu had carried a report on the art works and sculptures on display at Gandhi Bhavan. Many senior artists complained that the art works are of ‘inferior quality’, lack proportion and had poor resemblance to historical characters, including Mahatma Gandhi.

In a communication to mediapersons on January 25, Vinod Chandra, Senior Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations in Hassan, said the district administration has decided not to inaugurate Gandhi Bhavan after differences were noticed in replicas of Mahatma Gandhi. “Hassan Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archana has instructed Nirmithi Kendra of Hassan to get the mistakes rectified by learned artists. The building will be inaugurated only after the replicas are set right,” he said.

P.S. Harsha, Commissioner of Information and Public Relations, too has given similar instructions to the district administration.

Gandhi Bhavan has been constructed at a cost of ₹3 crore. It includes an auditorium, four halls and art works. Rare photographs of Mahatma Gandhi will be on display. Minister for Excise K. Gopalaiah, who is also minister in charge of Hassan, was scheduled to inaugurate the premises during his visit to Hassan on January 26 to take part in the Republic Day celebrations.

