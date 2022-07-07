The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling in Kalaburagi tomorrow

The venue: Poojya Doddappa Appa Sabha Mantap, Sharnbasva University

Sharnbasva University in Kalaburagi where the session will be organised between 9.30 a.m. and 1 p.m. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

As part of the ongoing 20th edition of The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling 2022, a counselling session will be held at Poojya Doddappa Appa Sabha Mantap on the campus of Sharnbasva University in Kalaburagi between 9.30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The event is aimed at helping students, especially those who have passed PU, to make prudent choices in their academic and professional careers by providing them with expert guidance.

Experienced professionals will guide students on the problems and prospects of a wide range of educational and professional opportunities available after the completion of PU. They will cover varied topics such as CET, COMED-K, NEET, off-beat courses in general education, law, pure science, Arts, Commerce, management, PGDM, Engineering and Medicine and interact with students to clear their doubts and enrich their knowledge.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar and Superintendent of Police Isha Pant will guide students on Civil Services and recruitment examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), apart from sharing their rich experiences in clearing the exams and handling professional challenges.

Principal of Bheemanna Khandre Institute of Technology, Bhalki, Nagashetteppa Biradar and Director and Dean of Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Kavita Patil will speak on the opportunities available in Engineering and Medical streams, respectively.

Principal (retd) of Government PU College, Mahagaon, Dnyanoba Rama Shinde,will guide students on how to tackle the Common Entrance Test (CET).

Mubin Khyrdi, a professional career counsellor, will speak on a wide range of opportunities available in general education after completing PU.

The entry to the event is free. The first 300 walk-ins will get a surprise gift. All the participating students will get a free English proficiency test – STEP.

For more details, contact Ph: 9845095781 and 9448871815.