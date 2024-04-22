The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling in Karnataka from April 27

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
April 22, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The 22nd edition of The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling 2024 will be held at 12 locations in eleven cities across Karnataka from April 27.

The event will provide guidance on the UPSC exam, CET counselling, and NEET Counselling from the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) while also providing career guidance on courses in Arts, Science, Commerce, Law, Fashion Designing, Journalism, Animation, Performing Arts, Management, Engineering, Medicine, and architecture.

The event will provide a platform to connect students and parents with experts and educational institutions. It will also help students make the right decisions after getting the right counselling and guidance.

Timing for registration is between 9 a.m. and 9.30 a.m.

Platinum Sponsor is Presidency University.

Gold Sponsors are Gitam University, RV University, SRM University AP, Mahindra University, Hindustan Group of Institutions Chennai, and Cambridge Institute of Technology.

Silver Sponsors are Christ University, JSS Science & Technology University, JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, Indian Institute of Fashion Technology, Soundarya Institutions, SRM IST Ramapuram Campus, Chanakya University, CMR University, East Point Group of Institution, Karnataka State Open University, Malnad College of Engineering, IIBS, Kammavari Sangha Institute of Technology, St Joseph Engineering College.

Associate Sponsors are SDM Dharwad, Shaheen Independent PU College, Khaja Bandanawaz University, Sharnbasva University, KLE Technological University, Visvesvaraya Technological University, BLDE Association Vijayapura, Karnataka Bank, Navkis College of Engineering.

Regional Sponsor is Parivarthana Business School.

The event will be held between 9.30 a.m. and 1 p.m. For details, contact: 9845095781 / 9448160126 / 9448871815. Entry is free. All participating students will get career counselling book free.

