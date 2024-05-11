The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling 2024: Students told to discover their passion and strive for excellence

Students at the crossroads and involved in making informed career choices received tips on planning their future from Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra who said that the road to success was simple provided it entailed determination, dedication, discipline and sincerity in their approach to their subjects and field of study.

The DC was speaking after inaugurating The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling 2024 held at the Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering in the city on Saturday, May 11.

Allaying fears arising out of confusion in students about the way forward, he said that it was a normal state of mind experienced by every individual at this stage in life.

But one could gain more clarity and dispel false notions through interaction with professionals and people who have gone through that journey besides identifying and zeroing in on one’s interest and passion, said Mr. Rajendra.

Drawing from his experience, Mr. Rajendra narrated his journey as an SSLC topper to his days in PUC, securing a medical seat to pursuing and acquiring a medical degree, his preparation for the civil services examination, and qualifying for the coveted Indian Administrative Services.

Mr. Rajendra dispelled myths that pursuing an MBBS course was time-consuming and was beyond the financial capabilities of the middle class.

He said post-graduation in any branch of the medical field after MBBS fetches a handsome stipend good enough to run a family. “Don’t be misled and dismayed by the negative perception and views of people whose intention may be good but are uninformed and pursue your passion as there was financial incentive,’’ said the DC.

He also touched upon other professional courses covering engineering education, commerce, humanities, etc., and said that students have to be passionate about their field without which they cannot excel.

There was scope and potential in every field and subject but it entailed upon the individual to discover their passion and identify the subject that interests them and strive for excellence, said Mr. Rajendra and cautioned the students against falling into the trap of mediocrity.

No matter what subject a student pursues, if there was no passion and pursuit of excellence then the scope for such individuals was limited irrespective of the field of study, he added.

Mr. Rajendra also touched upon the gamut of opportunities for students of humanities in the government through competitive examinations, the NGO sector, and the academic world as researchers, teachers, etc. But he cautioned against the mindset of choosing humanities as a last resort and said it should be born out of conviction and pride resulting in excellence.

Earlier, Mr. Rajendra also released a career handbook published by The Hindu with a slew of articles by experts on emerging fields, and career options. B. Sadashive Gowda, Principal, VVCE, Asgar Pasha, recruitment trainer and career counsellor from CIGMA, S.N. Manjunath, Associate Professor, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute and N. Udayashankar, nodal officer, KEA helpline, Mysuru, were present.

Platinum Sponsors of the event were Presidency University & REVA University.

Gold Sponsors: Gitam University, RV University, SRM University AP, Mahindra University, Hindustan Group of Institutions, Chennai, Cambridge Institute of Technology & Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences.

Silver Sponsors: Christ University, JSS Science & Technology University, JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, Indian Institute of Fashion Technology, Soundarya Institutions, SRM IST Ramapuram Campus, Chanakya University, CMR University, East Point Group of Institution, Karnataka State Open University, Malnad College of Engineering, IIBS, Kammavari Sangha Institute of Technology, St. Joseph Engineering College & S-VYASA Deemed to be University.

Associate Sponsors: SDM Dharwad, Shaheen Independent PU College, Khaja Bandanawaz University, Sharnbasva University, KLE Technological University, Visvesvaraya Technological University(VTU), BLDE Association Vijayapura, Karnataka Bank, Navkis College of Engineering.

Regional Sponsor: Parivarthana Business School.