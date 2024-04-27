The Hindu Career Counselling 2024 organised in Ballari

April 27, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Ballari

T.N. Nagabhushan, Vice Chancellor of Kishkinda University, underlined the need for the students pursuing higher education to make the best use of the advancement in the field of information, communication and technology, to choose the right career in life.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking after inaugurating the 22nd edition of The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling held at the auditorium of Basavarajeshwari Public School and College in Ballari on Saturday. A large number of students from Ballari and surrounding places attended the event.

“Unlike us, you all are born after 2000 and aware of the advancement in the field of information, communication and technology. You can access the multi-media. Make use of it to gain adequate knowledge to choose the right career and come up in life,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Nagabhushan pointed out that the young population today was in the era of knowledge and had a plethora of opportunities in all fields. Sincere efforts should be made to make the right choice making use of the advanced technology and also in consultation with the seniors so that they could emerge successful, he added.

“There has been advancement in the fields of science, technology, medicine, engineering and pharmaceuticals among other areas. Besides, the eco-system is being affected for various reasons. Make an informed choice on the career you want to pursue and also develop a keen interest in inter-disciplinary courses so that you would not only excel but also find solutions to the problems facing society,” he said.

Sangita Unni, psychologist and career counsellor representing CIGMA, Bengaluru, went into detail about the career opportunities open to the students and offered tips on choosing the right career. She also underlined the need for choosing the right career in which the aspirants had the interest to emerge successful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bala Venkateshwara Rao, a well-known paediatrician serving at the District Hospital here, emphasised that only those students who were keen on pursuing medicine should join the course. “You can join the medicine course only if you are interested in it. Obtaining a degree is not the end of the matter. You have to study further to become specialists. Learning is continuous and so is serving the people 24X7 as well,” he said.

Yadavalli Basavaraj, Principal of Ballari Institute of Technology and Management, while dwelling at length on the various branches in engineering and their importance, said that students should, after taking a decision to join engineering courses, make efforts to find a suitable college/institution to emerge successful. “Engineers play an important role. In the present day, there is scope for studying inter-disciplinary courses and emerging successful,” he said.

Shekar Gouda, Retired Principal of Government Pre-University College, Paramdevanahalli, Ballari, spoke on the ‘dos and don’ts’ while applying for online counselling. “Be careful while studying the options and choose only the best so that you get the college/institution of your choice,” he added.

Anil Kumar, Principal of Basavarajeshwari Public School and College, released The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling Handbook, which was distributed for free to all students attending the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.