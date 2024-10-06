GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Hindu Businessline Cerebration Quiz 2024: Suvam Palo wins Bengaluru round

Published - October 06, 2024 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
This prestigious corporate quiz championship, organised by The Hindu Businessline, is open to corporate executives, business professionals, and other quiz aficionados.

The Bengaluru regional round of the 21st edition of The Hindu Businessline Cerebration Quiz 2024 took place on Sunday, featuring six participants. After an intense showdown spanning four competitive rounds, Suvam Palo of Fidelity Investments emerged victorious with 55 points. Sethu Madhavan of Capgemini secured second place with 40 points, and Siddharth Mishra of IDFC First Bank came in third with 30 points.

This prestigious corporate quiz championship, organised by The Hindu Businessline, is open to corporate executives, business professionals, and other quiz aficionados, offering a grand prize of ₹1.5 lakh, ₹75,000 for the first prize, ₹50,000 for the second, and ₹25,000 for the third.

The initial online screening round attracted over 3,600 participants, showcasing the quiz’s widespread appeal and reach. The competition aims to identify the top quizzing talents from six cities: Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, culminating in a grand finale.

Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor of The Hindu Businessline, delivered the welcome address, setting the stage for an engaging morning of quizzing brilliance followed by D. Subhakar, Vice Chancellor, Amity University, Bengaluru, and Sali PS, Vice President, Ritnand Balved Education Foundation, wishing the participants for the regional round.

The quiz was hosted by Ajay Poonia, who kept the audience on the edge of their seats with his quick wit and engaging questions.

Quiz enthusiasts can relive the excitement by watching the top six finalists go head-to-head at https://thbl.news/BLQ2024BSM or by scanning the QR code provided.

The QR code to watch the 21st edition of The Hindu Businessline Cerebration Quiz.

The QR code to watch the 21st edition of The Hindu Businessline Cerebration Quiz.

The Cerebration Corporate Quiz 2024 is presented by Title Partner JK Tyre, powered by Indian Oil XP95, in association with BSE, while Amity University, Bengaluru, is the university partner.

The quiz, now in its 21st year, has become a hallmark event for the corporate quizzing community in India. Known for its challenging questions and high stakes, it not only brings out the competitive spirit but also serves as a platform for professionals to showcase their knowledge, critical thinking, and quick problem-solving abilities.

Stay tuned as the top winners from each region will now gear up for the grand finale happening on October 20 at Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai, where the best minds from across the nation will battle it out for the ultimate title.

