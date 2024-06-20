ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Gorilla Trail’ Bengaluru’s duathlon challenge on Aug 10

Updated - June 20, 2024 09:15 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 09:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

It will offer a range of running and cycling activities. | Photo Credit: lzf

Fitness enthusiasts from across the State and especially from Bengaluru will get an opportunity to test their mettle as The Gorilla Trail, the city’s duathlon challenge will be held on August 10 amidst the curling trails near the scenic Nandi Hills.

ADVERTISEMENT

This event promises excitement for athletes of all levels, offering a range of running and cycling categories designed to test endurance, speed, and determination, said a release.

The Sprint Duathlon (25K) with a 5K run, 15K cycling, and another 5K run, perfect for beginners wanting to experience the thrill of a multi-sport event. The Standard Duathlon (32.5K) features a 5K run, 22.5K cycling, and 5K run, ideal for those looking for a well-rounded challenge. Lastly, the Endurance Duathlon (47.5K) presents the ultimate endurance test with a 5K run, 37.5K cycling, and a final 5K run, designed for seasoned athletes.

Events are also designed solo runners and solo cyclists as well. The runners can choose from a variety of distances, including the 5K run, perfect for beginners seeking a lively community atmosphere; the 10K run, an excellent challenge for intermediate runners; the 15K run, a stimulating race for those wanting to push their limits; and the 22.5K run, the ultimate test for seasoned runners aiming to achieve a significant milestone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

For further details and to register, interested athletes can register themselves on www.thegorillatrail.com.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US