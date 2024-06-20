GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘The Gorilla Trail’ Bengaluru’s duathlon challenge on Aug 10

Updated - June 20, 2024 09:15 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 09:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
It will offer a range of running and cycling activities. | Photo Credit: lzf

Fitness enthusiasts from across the State and especially from Bengaluru will get an opportunity to test their mettle as The Gorilla Trail, the city’s duathlon challenge will be held on August 10 amidst the curling trails near the scenic Nandi Hills.

This event promises excitement for athletes of all levels, offering a range of running and cycling categories designed to test endurance, speed, and determination, said a release.

The Sprint Duathlon (25K) with a 5K run, 15K cycling, and another 5K run, perfect for beginners wanting to experience the thrill of a multi-sport event. The Standard Duathlon (32.5K) features a 5K run, 22.5K cycling, and 5K run, ideal for those looking for a well-rounded challenge. Lastly, the Endurance Duathlon (47.5K) presents the ultimate endurance test with a 5K run, 37.5K cycling, and a final 5K run, designed for seasoned athletes.

Events are also designed solo runners and solo cyclists as well. The runners can choose from a variety of distances, including the 5K run, perfect for beginners seeking a lively community atmosphere; the 10K run, an excellent challenge for intermediate runners; the 15K run, a stimulating race for those wanting to push their limits; and the 22.5K run, the ultimate test for seasoned runners aiming to achieve a significant milestone.

For further details and to register, interested athletes can register themselves on www.thegorillatrail.com.

