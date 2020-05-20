Karnataka

The Good Samaritan

Abubakker has been providing water free of cost to 220 houses in Sarkarigudde during summer

Abubakker A.R., a businessman, has been supplying water free of cost to 220 houses in Sarkarigudde area of Moodabettu village in Katpady Gram Panchayat during summer for the last two years.

While 80 houses have either well or borewell, the remaining have neither. The Gram Panchayat has been unable to provide water as a well and a borewell located in the area have dried up.

“I was moved by people struggling to get water in peak summer months of April and May. So I decided to supply water,” said Mr. Abubakker, who is from the same Gram Panchayat.

He has been supplying water in a mini-truck carrying two tanks of 2,000 litres each. The truck operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. It costs him about ₹7,000 a day.

The truck provides about 400 litres of water to every house in the area. Last year he provided water for 55 days. This year he has provided it for 31 days so far.

Mr. Abubakker has three borewells in his private properties and it is from here he collects water to supply. “If anybody makes a request I supply it to them even after 8 p.m.,” he said.

Rekha Devadiga, a resident, said that the water shortage was acute during summer in the area. The Gram Panchayat supplied tap water once a week which was not enough.

“The Panchayat is deaf to our pleas for water. Mr. Abubakker is rendering a great service to us by supplying water free of cost,” she said.

K.N. Inayatulla Beg, Panchayat Development Officer, said that the Panchayat would dig a borewell as soon as land was identified in the area.

