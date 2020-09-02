‘The focus is on tracing drugs supply chain and breaking it’

HUBBALLI

02 September 2020 19:53 IST

Drug abuse has been an issue and police are fighting it on a regular basis, says Praveen Sood

Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Praveen Sood has said that apart from getting punishment to those who are caught with narcotics, the focus was on tracing drugs supply chain and breaking it.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday after a marathon review meeting with the officials of the Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissionerate at a private hotel here, Mr. Sood said that drug abuse had been an issue and the police were filing cases on a regular basis and arresting those involved in it.

“While arresting those in possession of drugs is one issue, the other is of tracing the supply chain and those running it. In Bengaluru, it had been noticed that the supply comes from Andhra Pradesh and Goa and also from other countries. Efforts are on to trace and break the supply chain,” he said.

To a query, Mr. Sood said that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the City Crime Branch(CCB), Bengaluru, were working in close coordination in the investigation of the drugs network recently busted in Bengaluru. He said that the investigation was being carried out thoroughly and the names of those involved would be publicised as and when both the agencies completed their investigation.

He clarified that it was not that there was no drug racket in tier 2 and tier 3 cities and on a regular basis, the police were taking action.

On the Deverajeevanahalli riots, he said that it would be wrong for any officer to make comments on speculation and it would be wrong to make public any names before the charge-sheet is filed.

Zero vacancy

Admitting that the police force faced shortage of personnel, Mr. Sood said that steps were being taken to fill vacancies and reach zero vacancy level.

40 dead

He said that considering the fact that the police force had lost 40 officers and personnel to the pandemic and there were still 1,500 active cases pertaining to the department (total 6,000 cases), the emphasis now was on strictly adhering to the Standard Operating Procedure.

“Now, along with fighting COVID-19, we have to do policing as with the start of economic activities, criminals are also bound to get active. We also discussed at length the measures to be taken in the coming days to fight crime more effectively,” he said.

Dial 100

The Director-General and Inspector-General of Police said that steps were being taken to further strengthen the Dial 100 system through technology upgradation and other measures and in the coming days, one could see a more active Dial 100 in place.

Harassment

To a query, regarding complaints about harassment to women allegedly by police officials in Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissionerate, Mr. Sood said that he was not aware of it but definitely action would be taken if any such issue came to his notice.

Replying to a query, Mr. Sood clarified that it would not be right to compare the functioning of CCB Bengaluru with CCBs in other cities.

“However, the issue of further strengthening the CCBs in the other cities is also on the cards. I have been going around districts first to thank police personnel who have done a good job during the COVID-19-induced lockdown and are continuing to do the same post lockdown. In the days to come, you will see more changes in policing,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Sood chaired a marathon meeting with Police Commissioner R. Dileep and other senior officials of the police commissionerate.