The first ‘Bengaluru Design Festival’ to be held from Nov. 11

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday unveiled the logo of the first-ever Bengaluru Design Festival scheduled to be held from November 11 and launched the festival campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Skill Development, Higher Education and IT & BT, said, “The festival will open up a lot of opportunities for all the stakeholders and put Bengaluru at the forefront as a design destination, be it learning, applying, activities or developing creative solutions”.

This would be a programme of over 500 events and activities, including design summits, installations, workshops, design talks, exhibits, design challenges, etc. The first edition is expected to witness a gathering of over 50,000 design professionals, architects, thought leaders, policy makers & government officials, creative minds, and students, the Minister said.