The fact that only 40 of 5,297 PMLA cases have resulted in conviction shows they are politically motivated, says Priyank Kharge

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday termed the cases booked by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, as “politically motivated”.

At a press conference here, he alleged that these cases were being taken up at the behest of the BJP at the Centre to destabilise the democratically elected government in Karnataka.

Shah’s reply

Quoting to a reply by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Parliament on August 6 this year, Mr. Kharge said a total of 5,297 cases had been booked under the PMLA in the last 10 years. Of them, only 40 cases had resulted in a conviction, he said to argue that data shows the cases were not genuine.

The timing of the filing of many cases shows that they were politically motivated as most of them have been filed just before elections and to pressurise leaders to switch sides, he alleged. The cases would be dropped against them by the investigation authorities if the leaders joined the BJP, he said.

Pre-meditated conspiracy

“Even the case booked against Mr. Siddaramaiah is part of a pre-determined conspiracy to destabilise the government as we are strongly seeking our rightful share of taxes and funds from the Centre,” he alleged. “The BJP may have CBI, ED, the Prime Minister and the Governor on their side. But Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Constitution is with us. We will be successful in fighting against them,” Mr. Kharge remarked.