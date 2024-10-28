Karnataka Law Society’s Raja Lakhamagouda Law College organised a one-day seminar on human rights in Belagavi on October 26.

NHRC Director Lieutenant Colonel Virender Singh inaugurated the seminar whose theme was ‘A journey from the First Generation to the Fourth Generation Human Rights — Conflicts and Issues emerging due to Multiplication of Rights and Future Challenges’.

He said that the essence of human rights is to value each other’s rights. “We should all be aware of our rights as well as human rights in general,” he said.

“If we look around us, we see a lot of inequalities. Some of them are long-standing. However, we should constantly strive to erase those inequalities, and strive for an equal society. We should realise that once we make a difference around us, we can make difference in society,” he said.

He urged the youth to develop the practice of valuing the rights of each other, and treat others as equals. Institutions should provide all necessary resources to future generations.

The seminar was organised by the IQAC wing of the college in association with the National Human Rights Commission, New Delhi.

Ravindra S. Mutalik, advocate and college Governing Council member, spoke about importance of human rights. He said that it is everyone’s responsibility to protect human rights and fight for their effective implementation. “These rights are dynamic and aimed at providing justice to all,” he said.

Sandeep Desai, Dean of Amity Law School, introduced the students to the concept of adult franchise and traced the evolution of human rights from the first generation to the fourth generation.

As many as 40 delegates presented papers.