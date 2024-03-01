The DSS and Kannada literature

March 01, 2024 03:58 am | Updated 03:58 am IST

The DSS and Dalit movements have contributed immensely to Kannada literature. Writers including Dr. Siddalingaiah, a noted poet, and Devanura Mahadeva, novelist and storyteller, have been involved in the activities since the early 1970s. They were instrumental in organising the conference of Dalit Writers and Artists in 1976. Along with Krishnappa and others, they played a role in holding the first convention of Dalit students in Kolar in 1983.

Siddalingaiah’s poems reached a larger audience through the activists of the DSS. His poems were instant hits, becoming anthems of sorts of the movement. The activists of DSS would begin their programmes singing Siddalingaiah’s poems.

Noted critic D.R. Nagaraj, in his The Flaming Feet, says, “There are two different modes of Dalit writing and they can be called the schools of ‘social rage’ and ‘spiritual quest’.” He puts the writers – Siddalingaiah, Mullur Nagaraj, Mogalli Ganesh, Aravind Malagatti, Ma.Na. Javaraiah, Munivenkatappa, Gangaram Chandala, Chinnaswamy and Indudhara Honnapura -- in the school of “social rage”, which concentrates “basically on the experiences of anger, agony, and revolutionary hope.”

Dr. Nagaraj includes Devanura Mahadeva, K.B. Siddaiah and Govindaiah in the school of “spiritual quest” because their works tried to “understand the world of poverty and untouchability in terms of metaphysical dismay over the nature of human relationships.”

ADVERTISEMENT

These writers have not only enriched Kannada literature through their creative works, but also worked towards bringing Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s writings into Kannada.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.