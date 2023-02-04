The credit for taking State’s highest loan should go to Siddaramaiah, says Bommai

February 04, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The credit for availing of the highest loan in a span of five years as Chief Minister should go to the former Chief Minister Siddarmaiah, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

Speaking to presspersons at the Sainik School helipad in Vijayapura on Saturday, Mr. Bommai said that barring the COVID-19 period, it was during the Siddaramaiah government that highest loans were taken by the State government.

On the allegation by Mr. Siddaramaiah that only 10% of the announcements made during the previous State Budget have been implemented and there is a loan burden of ₹3 lakh crore on the government, he said that it was the loan taken by Mr. Siddaramaiah.

And, with regard to the budgetary allocations and utilisation, a detailed reply will be given on the floor of the House during the legislature session, he said.

On reports about the possibility of BJP legislators shifting sides to Congress and Mr. Siddaramaiah’s statement about a Congress wave in the State, Mr. Bommai said that first, Mr. Siddaramaiah should try to retain legislators of his party wherever he was touring. “I will not like to comment further on this issue. I can only suggest to him to retain his party legislators,” he said.

Regarding the reported displeasure of senior Congress leader G. Parameshwar on the party’s manifesto, the Chief Minister said that he will not like to comment on an issue that is an internal matter of the Congress.

“Dr. Parameshwar is an intelligent person, he understands issues thoroughly. If he is making such a statement, then you can draw inferences,” he said.

Regarding the demand by Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Mutalik that the BJP should not field its candidate in Karkala constituency, Mr. Bommai said that Minister Sunil Kumar has been elected from Karkala thrice. “Organisations have the right to make a plea. However, as a national party, we will decide candidates in all the 224 constituencies,” he said.