The challenge is to provide affordable healthcare, says Chief Minister

December 14, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that a greater challenge is to provide healthcare facilities and treatment to the public at affordable costs and appealed to medical professionals to work towards achieving this by joining hands with the government.

Speaking at the State-wide launch of Namma Clinics on a virtual platform from Hubballi, Mr. Bommai said that considering the fact that poverty and health issues are directly linked, the State government has allocated a budget of ₹10,000 crore to the health sector.

Emphasising that the health of the people is crucial for the growth of a nation, the Chief Minister said that, in all, 438 Namma Clinics are being set up across the State and that 114 of such clinics are being commissioned simultaneously on Wednesday.

Mr. Bommai said that being a responsive government, the State government has realised the need for extending healthcare facilities to the urban poor and has come up with the Namma Clinic scheme. “By January-end, all the 438 Namma Clinics will be made functional,” he said.

He said that the Namma Clinics will cater to the healthcare needs of the urban poor who were hitherto forced to travel long distances for getting free treatment at government hospitals.

“In line with the aspirational districts concept of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the State government has identified aspirational taluks in the State where steps are being taken to improve education, healthcare and basic infrastructure,” he said.

Mr. Bommai said that 100 primary healthcare centres (PHCs) in the State are being upgraded as community health centres and in Kalyana Karnataka, 45 new PHCs are being set up.

The Chief Minister listed out the various welfare schemes of the State, including free eye check-up for senior citizens, hearing aids for the hearing impaired at a cost of ₹500 crore and grants for community health service providers.

On people’s doorsteps

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said that the government has set up 7,000 health and wellness centres and it will supply medicines for diabetes, hypertension and tuberculosis on the doorsteps of patients from January.

He said that ever since the BJP-led government came to power in the State, health infrastructure has improved considerably as the government understood the importance of having healthy people.

Terming the inauguration of Namma Clinics as a historic one, Dr. Sudhakar said that the plan is to inaugurate 100 Namma Clinics every week and all 438 clinics will be functional by January-end.

Presiding over the function, the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the reason for people walking around freely without masks now.

A host of elected representatives and officials were present.