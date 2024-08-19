‘The biggest achievement in life is being happy’

Karnataka Law Society’s Raja Lakhamgouda Law College organised its gymkhana valedictory and awards ceremony recently. Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohan Jagadeesh gave away prizes and addressed students.

Mr. Jagadeesh said that various challenges of life demand hard work and determination and that all of us should be ready for single-minded dedication and hard work.

“Though it seems common wisdom that people work hard for material gains, they do not last. The biggest prize in life is happiness so be happy in your achievements. Life will be difficult as we grow older and we should be ready for further challenges like physical and mental fatigue. New challenges of adaptation also demand more hard work. But then, the earlier we understand that the aim of our work should be happiness, the better it is for us and others,” he said.

The young IPS officer, who is a lawyer by training, gave tips to young people to brush up their soft skills.

Member of the college governing council R.S. Mutalik advised students to follow six qualities of eminent advocates. They are subject, hard-study, client relationship, communication, conveyancing and drafting. He stated that chief examination and cross-examination are an art that will help one establish legal practice.

Bharat Gopal Nayak won the M.K. Nambyar Gold Medal for the academic year 2023-24. The gold medal is a prestigious prize instituted by the former Attorney-General of India K.K Venugopal.

Mr. Venugopal is an alumnus of the college. He has donated money to award the gold medal in Constitutional Law in memory of his father late M.K. Nambyar.

Student Mounesh Badiger won the late Shankar Rao Vengurlekar Silver Medal.

Satish Anikhindi welcomed the gathering.

Principal A.H. Hawaldar, chairman of Gymkhana Union D. Prasanna Kumar, Physical Director Amit Jadhav, general secretary Pooja Sambhajiche, woman representative Ruchita, faculty and staff members and students were present.