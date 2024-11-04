GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The bet that proved costly for labourer

Labourer dies after he agrees to sit on cracker-filled container which was lit by his friends

Published - November 04, 2024 08:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Shabari was offered an autorickshaw if he accepted the challenge thrown by his friends.

| Photo Credit: file photo

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old labourer died in a tragic way on Deepavali after he accepted a challenge to sit on a container which had a box full of firecrackers in it to win an autorickshaw that was placed as a bet.

The incident occurred at Weavers’ Colony at Konanakunte here on Thursday night and it was captured on a neighbour’s CCTV camera.

Shabari Murugesh, 32, according to the police, sat on the cracker-container which was lit by his friends.

The prime accused, Naveen, 26, an autorickshaw driver, along with others, threw a challenge at Shabari offering him [Naveen’s] his autorickshaw as a bet if he sat on the container.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Lokesh Bharamappa Jagalsar said all of them, including Shabari, were intoxicated.

Shabari accepted the challenge and sat on the container, while his friends lit the firecrackers and ran away. The crackers burst and Shabari, who suffered multiple injuries, fell on the ground. Neighbours rushed to his help and shifted him to Victoria hospital, where he succumbed on Saturday.

Based on a complaint by, Vijaya, mother of the Shabari, the Konanakunte police registered a case and arrested Naveen , Dinakar, Satyavelu, Karthik, Satish, and Santosh, charging them under section 105 ( culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and section 288 ( negligent handling of explosive substances).

Vijaya, a domestic help, was living with her daughter and Shabari after the death of her husband Murugesh.

She said Shabari was drunk and was at home having dinner.

He went out around 9.40 p.m. to join Naveen and others in the neighbourhood, who were bursting crackers.

Naveen allegedly offered to gift his autorickshaw to Shabari if he accepted the challenge that was thrown to him.

Shabari, who was under the influence of alcohol and unaware of the consequences accepted it, Ms. Vijaya said in her complaint.

