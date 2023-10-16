The ‘Batwoman’ of Devarayanadurga

October 16, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - MYSURU

A leopardess preying on the Indian Flying Fox which is one of the largest bats in the world, has been documented at Devarayanadurga in Tumakuru district.

Leopards are known to be agile and flexible feeding on a wide variety of prey that include the larger ones like the sambar, chital, wild boar to medium-sized prey like four-horned antelope, barking deer etc besides the smaller preys such as black-aped hare, porcupine, pangolin etc. In addition, they are also known to feed on reptiles, birds, fish and domestic animals like goats, sheep, dogs etc.

However, a recent record from Devarayanadurga State Forest in Tumakuru district showed a leopardess preying on the Indian Flying Fox and this is perhaps the first such documentation in the world.

The leopardess carrying the Indian Flying Fox (Pteropus medius) was observed during a scientific study carried out by Dr. Sanjay Gubbi of Holematthi Nature Foundation and Nature Conservation Foundation. “Camera traps were set to estimate leopard populations in Devarayanadurga State Forests close to Tumakuru town during August-September this year when this unique behaviour was recorded,” he said.

Their flexibility about the prey they feed on makes them so adaptable. Several interesting prey such as bandicoots, monitor lizards, and fish have all been documented on the leopards’ diet. But this is for the first time that a leopard preying on a flying fox has been documented, Dr. Gubbi added, pointing out that an adult flying fox with a a wing span up to five feet weighs about 1.5 kg.

On two occasions the leopardess aged about five to six years was recorded carrying the Indian Flying Fox. “This is a unique record and possibly not documented anywhere else in the world,” said Dr. Gubbi.

However, it is not ascertained if the leopardess was climbing up roosting trees to capture the flying fox, or if it was using other methods to hunt this flying mammal.

“The female leopard was also captured in the same location with its six-month-old cub. So, it is possible that the cub will also learn this unique behaviour,” says Dr. Sanjay Gubbi who has undertaken this study on leopards.