The aim is development, says Yediyurappa

“We will develop the State to such an extent that the BJP will win 150 seats in the 2023 Assembly elections,” Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said in Athani on Monday. He was speaking at a rally while campaigning for party candidate Mahesh Kumthalli.

“I am all for development. That is the only aim I have. Please understand this Yediyurappa is ready to do anything for development. I will work towards this tirelessly so that the BJP will be returned to power with 150 seats three years later,” he said.

He criticised the Congress and the Janata Dal(S) for neglecting the development of the region. “I had sanctioned a veterinary college in Athani. But even after six years the work remains incomplete. What did the other parties do? With what moral authority do they seek votes? Now that I am here, I will set up the college. Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi has demanded an agriculture college for Athani. We will set up both here,” he said.

He said that he would ensure that all the lakes in the dry areas were filled with water from nearby sources, even if he had to seek loans for the project. He said that demands, including lift irrigation schemes for Athani, construction of a barrage over the Krishna near Athani, top soil rejuvenation in irrigated areas, welfare of unorganised labour and insurance for leather workers of Athani who hand craft the famous Kolhapuri Chappals, would be met.

MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal urged the voters to support Mr. Kumthalli and Kagwad candidate Shrimant Patil. He said that there had been conspiracies to unseat Chief Ministers who were from Lingayat community in the past. Several attempts were made to unseat the former Chief Ministers Veerendra Patil and J.H. Patel. But they never succeeded, he said.