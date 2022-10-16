The accident victims were just a few minutes away from their homes

The Tempo Traveller was crushed between a KSRTC bus and a milk tanker near Cheluvanahalli on National Highway 206 in Arsikere taluk. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After a day-long hectic journey on Saturday, they would have reached their places in a few minutes. Their journey was cut short a few minutes away from their homes. An accident involving three vehicles left nine, including a toddler, dead on the spot and 12 injured.

The residents of Doddenahalli, Salapura, and Banavara – all members of an extended family were returning home after a visit to the pilgrimage centre of Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district when they met with the accident. The Tempo Traveller they were travelling by was crushed between a KSRTC bus and a milk tanker near Cheluvanahalli on National Highway 206 in Arsikere taluk.

The TT was heading towards Banavara from Arsikere around 11 p.m., when it had a head-on collision with a milk tanker coming from the opposite direction. Within seconds, the KSRTC bus travelling towards Shivamogga from Bengaluru hit the TT from behind. As a result, the TT was stuck between two heavy vehicles. The vehicle has been mangled beyond recognition. The widening of the highway has been going on. The milk tanker was on the wrong lane, as the driver had not taken a diversion about a kilometre before the accident spot, despite traffic signals. Naveen, the driver of the tanker, fled the place soon after the accident. The police arrested him on Sunday.

There were 16 members, including children, in the TT. The deceased are Doddaiah, 60, his wife Bharathi, 50, Doddaiah’s sister-in-law Leelavathi, 50, her grandchildren Dhruva, 2, Tanmayi, 10, Doddaiah’s niece Chaitra, 33, Chaitra’s children Samarth, 10, Srushti, 12, and their another relative Vandana, 20.

Chaitra had lost her husband Srinivas a year ago during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now she and her children died. She had got a job in KSRTC following her husband’s death on compassionate grounds. It is said she was about to report to duty next week. Dhruva and Tanmayi are children of Manjula and Santhosh. Manjula is seriously injured in the incident. Santhosh had not joined his family for the trip. Doddaiah’s son Shashi, who was driving the TT, has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru for treatment.

The bodies were shifted to the taluk hospital in Arsikere soon after the accident. They were then handed over to their family members after post-mortem on Sunday. Doddaiah, Bharati, Leelavathi, and Vandana were cremated at Salapura village. The final rites of Chaitra, Samarth and Srushti were held at Banavara. And, the final rites of Tanmayi and Dhruva were held at Doddenahalli.

Hundreds of relatives and friends had gathered at the cremation and they were inconsolable. “Chaitra had called me around 10.30 p.m. saying that she would be home in 15 minutes. But, today we could see only her body. None of her family members is alive now,” said one of Chaitra’s relatives.

Senior police officers, including Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, visited the spot on Saturday night and shifted the injured to hospitals. A team of Muslim youths, who were taking part in a religious event in Arsikere, rushed to the accident spot and arranged for private vehicles to shift the injured to hospital. Their service was appreciated by relatives of the dead, who had gathered at the mortuary in Arsikere.

Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah, Arsikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, and others visited the families of the dead and conveyed their condolences.