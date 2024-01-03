GIFT a SubscriptionGift
15th edition of BiFFes to be held from February 29 to March 7

Chief minister Siddaramaiah, who chaired the organising committee meeting, said that “films promoting harmony, gender equality, awareness about the Constitution and inclusiveness” will be screened at the festival

January 03, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The 15th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) will be held from February 29 to March 7. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who chaired the organising committee meeting, said that “films promoting harmony, gender equality, awareness about the Constitution, and inclusiveness” will be screened at the festival.

The opening ceremony of the annual event will be held in front of the Vidhana Soudha on February 29. The event will declared open by the Chief Minister while Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot will distribute the awards on March 7 at the Banquet Hall in the Vidhana Soudha.

N. Vidyashankar, film critic, has been named the artistic director of the festival. Films will be shown across the 11 screens at Orion Mall. The organisers have planned to screen films of well-known late film personalities such as actress Leelavathi, filmmaker Bhagavan, and veteran director C.V. Shivashankar.

An amount of ₹1.61 crore has been assigned by the government to organise the event. The BIFFes is an FIAPF-accredited event.

