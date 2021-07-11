Thawar Chand Gehlot sworn in as Governor of Karnataka

BENGALURU

11 July 2021 21:33 IST

Former Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot took oath as the 19th Governor of Karnataka on Sunday. Mr. Gehlot succeeds Vajubhai R. Vala.

He was administered the oath of office by Karnataka Chief Justice Abhay Shreenivas Oka at a simple ceremony at Glass House on the Raj Bhavan premises. Earlier, Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar read out the warrant of appointment signed by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Mr. Gehlot took oath in the name of Ishwar.

The outgoing Governor Mr. Vala, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, and Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti were present.

“I am committed to the service of the people of Karnataka and will work for their welfare. I will uphold the Constitution and law. I have taken oath as the Governor of Karnataka,” Mr. Gehlot tweeted soon after he was sworn in.