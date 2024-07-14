Thanks to good rains in catchment area of Kapila, outflow from Kabini reservoir in Mysuru district increased

Outflow from the Kabini reservoir in H.D. Kote taluk of Mysuru district has been increased, consequent to good rains in the catchment area of the Kapila in the upstream of the dam.

The catchment area of the river is in Wayanad and the surrounding regions in Kerala, which was experiencing good rains and hence the reservoir was getting a good inflow.

The rate of inflow into the reservoir was 19,027 cusecs on Sunday morning and the outflow was at the rate of 16,750 cusecs. The water level was 2,283.3 ft against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 2,284 ft, and hence the authorities were balancing the outflow with the rate of inflow. The reservoir level on the same day last year was 2,269.65 ft.

It is customary to keep a buffer of nearly 1 ft for safety and water is not impounded to reach the FRL when the monsoon is active. This is to prevent flash floods in the downstream region.

The live storage in the reservoir was 19 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) against the gross capacity of 19.18 tmcft. The Kabini, given its relatively small size, is almost the first dam to get filled to the brim as it benefits from the timely onset of the monsoon in Kerala in June. The cumulative outflow from the Kabini reservoir since this June 1 has been 6.36 tmcft.

Meanwhile, the rate of inflow into the Krishnarajasagar (KRS), across the Cauvery, continues to ebb on a daily basis, underlining the slugging nature of the monsoon in Kodagu which is the catchment area of the river.

The reservoir level of the KRS on Sunday was 104.65 ft against the FRL of 124.8 ft, but the rate of inflow had depleted to 2,898 cusecs. The live storage in the dam was 26.68 tmcft against the gross storage capacity of 49.45 tmcft.

However, the India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Kodagu warning of heavy rains, thunderstorms, and gutsy winds, and this alert is valid till 8.30 a.m. of Monday.

During the last 24 hours, there was widespread rainfall in the district with areas like Bhagamandala receiving 55.2 mm. Kodagu as a whole received 43.8 mm against the normal of 25.8 mm, during the 24-hour period from 8.30 a.m. of Saturday to 8.30 a.m. of Sunday.

If the monsoon gains vigour, then the rate of inflow into the KRS is also expected to go up in the days ahead.