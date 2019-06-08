Thammanna vents ire on voters for Nikhil’s poll loss

Frustrated over voters supporting Sumalatha over Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Mandya segment, Transport Minister D.C. Thammanna expressed his resentment in front of the electorate on Saturday.

The veteran Janata Dal (Secular) leader, after laying the foundation stone of various development works at Deshahalli, Maddur taluk, said: “Do you remember that I am here for developing the [Maddur Assembly] constituency? Jodeththu [a pair of bulls] are coming. Henceforth, go and approach them for your works,” he said.

Jodeththu was a reference to actors Darshan Thoogudeepa and Yash, who extensively campaigned for Ms. Sumalatha.

She was also backed by the BJP, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, and factions of the JD(S) and Congress in the elections.

Votes secured

Maddur Assembly constituency is one among the eight constituencies in the Mandya Lok Sabha segment represented by Mr. Thammanna. While Ms. Sumalatha secured 90,331 votes in Maddur Assembly segment, Mr. Nikhil got 71,364 votes.