Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and Kalaburagi district in-charge Priyank Kharge has said that the proposed Textiles Park coming up on 1,000 acres of land in Kalaburagi will generate one lakh direct jobs and two lakh indirect jobs.

In a meeting with Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum and other senior officers at his office in Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on September 3, the Minister said that the government of Karnataka had already allocated ₹50 crores in the current year’s budget for the purpose.

The Minister directed the officials to explore options to supply at least 16 million litres per day (MLD) water that the textile park would require, including the options of getting water from the proposed barrage to be built at Madri village, rejuvenating the tank in the proposed textile park premises, and putting a rainwater harvesting mechanism in place.

After looking into the proposals submitted by the Public Works Department (PWD) to develop roads to connect the textile park, the Minister asked the officers concerned to ensure that the roads would last long.

When the officers said that, as per the suggestion made by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), a space for establishing a 220 KV power sub-station within the proposed textile park was identified, Mr. Priyank suggested taking constructive measures to harvest solar energy as well such as solar streetlamps.

Vipul Bansal, the Secretary of Commerce and Industries (Textile), KPTCL Managing Director Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Textile Development Commissioner K Jyothi and other senior officers were present.