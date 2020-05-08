Textile workers of Hassan say they want to go home

Migrant workers in textile firms in the industrial area in Hassan have appealed to the district administration to send them to their native States. The workers, natives of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam, gathered in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Friday.

Speaking to mediapersons, the workers said they had been suffering for many days with no proper food and shelter. Neither the employer nor the district administration had bothered to fulfil their needs. Their health would deteriorate if they continued to stay put in the same condition for a few more days, they said. A few workers said they had sought the State’s help to reach their native place through the Seva Sindhu, a mobile-based application. However, they did not get any response, prompting them to visit the DC’s office.

When The Hindu contacted Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, he said he had conveyed them to help once their applications were cleared by the nodal officers of the respective States. “We will arrange buses for them once the nodal officers of the States concerned respond to their pleas. As per the norms, the officers of the receiving States have to clear these applications. Meanwhile, I have instructed the people concerned to provide them food and other essentials,” he said.