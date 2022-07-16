Textile parks in all taluk centres planned: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai performing bhoomi puja for the establishment of Shiggaon Textile Park at Basapur in Haveri district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SANJAY RITTI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the State government was contemplating setting up textile parks in all taluk centres considering the potential of textile industry.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for Shiggaon Textile Park and construction of a garment unit of Texport Industries Pvt. Ltd. at Basapur village in Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district, he said that large-scale employment was being generated in garment industry.

In Bengaluru alone, around 10 lakh women were employed in various garment industries, he said.

He said that with the establishment of textile park, employment would be created for at least 10,000 people and it would help improve the financial position. The textile parks would also be beneficial to the farmers, he said.

Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa said there was good cultivation of cotton in Shiggaon taluk where there was wide scope for establishment of ginning, spinning, processing, printing, and garment units. The textile park in Shiggaon would create employment to 5,000 people, he said.

He said: “For the first time in the State, a textile park entirely owned by the government is being set up in Shiggaon. In two phases, requisite infrastructure for establishment of garment and textile units will be provided. In the first, ₹25 crore will be spent on infrastructure. Anchor promoter Texport Industries will set up its garment factory in Shiggaon to create 3,000 jobs. By the time the textile park is completed, an investment of ₹2,000 crore will be made.”

Mr. Patil said that considering the economic challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic, the State government would be amending the new Textile and Garment Policy 2019-24. After amendments, the policy would facilitate creation of more jobs in the textile and garment sector, he said.

The Minister said the amendments included extending interest subsidy scheme to medium industries along with big industries; extending the ceiling on rebates and incentives up to 100%; payment subsidy of ₹3,000 for each worker in garment industries to be set up in Kalyana Karnataka region and others.

Ministers Shivaram Hebbar, B.C. Patil, former chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, MLA Virupakshappa Ballari and others were present. The Shiggaon Textile Park will come up in an area of 59.34 acres.