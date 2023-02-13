ADVERTISEMENT

Textile-based health monitoring system for pilots ready for testing

February 13, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

AstroVest, the country’s first textile based health monitoring system for Inflight pilot health monitoring is ready to be tested by the Indian Air Force for its pilots in the next few months. Developed by Bengaluru-based Astromeda Space, it is set to undergo stringent military certification that will be completed in next three months, displayed at Aero India 2023. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

AstroVest, the country’s first textile-based health monitoring system for inflight pilot health monitoring, is ready to be tested by the Indian Air Force for its pilots in the next few months. Developed by Bengaluru-based Astromeda Space, it is set to undergo stringent military certification that will be completed in next three months.

The wearable and washable vest can continuously monitor physiological parameters such as ECG, GSR, EMG, heart rate, respiration rate, BP, Spo2 and temperature.

“The IAF had sought such a monitoring for its pilots. The data that can also be transferred in real time, will be transferred to the medical expert for evaluation. IAF has sought a recorded data model,” said Astromeda Director K. Rajagurunathan. He said, “Since it is difficult to evaluate the recorded health parameters if done for several hours of flying a post process algorithm assists in deciphering the triggers or health hazards, if any.”

Other uses

According to him, the vest can be put to use for others too such as geriatric care, in mining and sports among many other areas where constant health monitoring helps. The vest can also be deployed in the Army and Navy, he added.

