Textbooks and uniforms will be distributed to students on time: Madhu Bangarappa

Textbooks and uniforms will be distributed to students of government schools on time this year, assured Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Tuesday as part of a campaign for party candidate Marithibbe Gowda, who is contesting the elections to Legislative Council from South Teachers’ constituency, Mr. Bangarappa said the textbooks and uniforms were ready and will be distributed among students over the next month. The textbooks will reach the students in the first few days of the academic year during which they will be taught topics like general knowledge and other subjects.

To a question, he said the textbooks had already been revised last year and there would be no changes this year except for grammar and other minor corrections. He added that action would be taken if the uniforms were found to be of sub-standard quality.

With regard to shoes, the Minister said the School Development Monitoring Committees (SDMCs) had been entrusted with the responsibility of distribution of shoes, but the government would pay for them.

He said the State government had not taken any decision on reintroduction of the free bicycles to students of Class 8 in government and aided high schools.

12,000 teachers appointed

Meanwhile, Mr. Bangarappa said the Congress government had appointed a total of 12,000 teachers in government schools since January this year.

Though the shortage of teachers in government and aided institutions in the State was around 53,000, the government had started the process of recruitment by appointing 12,000 teachers this year.

We will soon take up the process of recruitment even in government aided institutions, where no appointments had been made in the last nine years, he said.

Referring to the growing demand for English-medium sections in government schools, Mr. Bangarappa said the government planned to start an additional 500 Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) in the ensuing academic year starting June 2024 to June 2025.

Though the government has set a target of starting 600 KPS institutions during the next year, 500 had been identified and they will be started after taking the local MLAs including the ones from the Opposition into confidence. “KPS institutions are the future,” he remarked.

He said the government was banking on funds from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the KPS institutions and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had already held a meeting, where he called for diverting a good portion of CSR funds for education purposes.

The government was targeting 3,000 KPS schools over the next three years at the rate of one school each for two gram panchayats.