Textbook row: Congress protest tomorrow

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday said the party will hold a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Secretariat on Thursday urging the State government to withdraw the revised school textbooks.

All legislators, MPs, and leaders of the party would participate in the protest which would start from 10 a.m. on Tuesday, he said.

Speaking to reporters at the party office here, Mr. Shivakumar said that the revised textbooks have hurt the sentiments of a few communities and it should be “thrown into dustbin.” Textbook committee headed by Rohith Chakrathirtha had insulted several Kannada poets either by wrongly interpreting facts or dropping the relevant content, he claimed.

On holding the party’s Sankalpa Shibiras in districts, the KPCC chief said District Congress Committees would hold them in their respective districts from June 11 to 14. The conventions would be held later in some districts, which would go to elections to the Legislative Council seats, he said.