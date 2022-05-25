Textbook revision row: Nagesh offers to meet writers who want their lessons dropped

Devanur Mahadeva and G. Ramakrishna had said they would revoke permission to use their writings

Amid the spiralling row over revision of school textbooks in the State, Minister for Education B.C. Nagesh offered to meet Kannada writers who have asked the State government to drop their writings in the school curriculum.

On Tuesday, writers Devanur Mahadeva and G. Ramakrishna had said that they will revoke permission to use their writings in textbooks in protest against the revision committee dropping works of several progressive writers.

Reacting to Mr. Mahadeva’s letter to the State government revoking permission to use his writing, Mr. Nagesh said he will meet the writer and convince him not to do so.

The Minister pointed out that the textbook revision committee was set up more than six months ago and the revised textbooks were already being printed. He said he would not like to comment on the senior litterateur. He attributed responses of writers to “Congress’s efforts to politicise the textbook revision exercise.”

“Around two crore revised textbooks will be printed. About 75% of textbooks are already printed. Now, how it is possible to drop some lessons?” asked the Minister, speaking to The Hindu.

“Whenever the BJP has come to power, things like this have happened. Earlier, some people returned Padma awards,” he said. “The writers have the right to register their protest in a democratic set up. I will try to talk with the writers. Later, will discuss with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also,” Mr. Nagesh said.

Counter campaign

When Mr. Nagesh’s reaction was brought to Mr. Mahadeva’s notice, the writer said he would join hands with progressive forces, who are planning to educate the students about the country’s Constitution through various online platforms.

He said he does not want children to fall prey to superstition. “The campaign will promote secularism, scientific temper and motivate children to ask questions,” he said.