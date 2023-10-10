Textbook revision being done in an indiscriminate manner, says former Speaker

October 10, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The former Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri has said that with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah being caught in the clutches of Leftist intellectuals, textbook revision is being done in an indiscriminate manner in the State.

Addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Kageri said that they are mobilising a student and people’s movement against the move, as textbook revision is being done in an unscientific manner.

Mr. Kageri said that when he was the Education Minister he had initiated textbook revision and changes in textbooks but that was done in a scientific manner after deliberate discussions.

However, the present government is indulging in textbook revision for politics without taking suggestions and opinions from any committee or educational experts, he said.

“Misusing the education sector for furthering a political agenda is not right. Opposing such a move, we are mobilising a movement through the People’s Forum for Karnataka,” he said.

Mr. Kageri said that although Karnataka is a pioneer in the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Congress-led State government has now dropped it and is going ahead with the implementation of its education policy. If at all the Congress wanted to implement its policy, let it be done in schools run by Congress MLAs and Ministers, he said.

Instead of making students imbibe qualities of nationalism and national integrity, making them imbibe slave mentality will not be tolerated, he added.

The former Speaker said that the Congress-led State government has failed in every sector. And, by allowing Ministers to write letters seeking withdrawal of cases related to DJ Halli, KG Halli and Old Hubballi violence, the State government is sending the wrong message that it is only meant to protect the interests of a particular community, he added.

Mr. Kageri also accused the State government of trying to create new issues as a ploy to divert attention from its failures. The recent violence in Shivamogga is an example of this tactic adopted by the State government, he said.

He also said that none of the Ministers is serious about running the government properly but they are more interested in their personal benefits thereby pushing the State towards grave danger.

Mr. Kageri, along with legislators Arvind Bellad, Pradeep Shettar and other BJP leaders, released posters and publicity material of the movement launched by the People’s Forum for Karnataka on the occasion.