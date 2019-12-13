Karnataka

‘Textbook purchase order not compulsory’

The State government on Friday told the High Court of Karnataka that it was not compulsory for private unaided minority schools to purchase textbooks directly from Karnataka Textbook Society.

Following this, the court disposed of a petition filed by the Karnataka State Minorities Educational Institutions’ Managements Federation.

Circular questioned

The petitioner had questioned the circular issued by the Karnataka Textbook Society asking all aided and unaided schools to compulsorily purchase textbooks from the society for the 2020-21 academic year by paying 25% of the total amount as advance.

