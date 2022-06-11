Textbook controversy: Protest march from Kuppali to Thirthahalli on June 15

Former Education Minister and Congress leader Kimmane Ratnakar. File. | Photo Credit: Sampath Kumar G. P.

June 11, 2022 15:10 IST

The protest march will be apolitical, involving writers, intellectuals and all those opposing the way the textbooks had been revised, according to a Congress leader

Former Education Minister and Congress leader Kimmane Ratnakar has decided to take out a protest march (padayatra) from Kuppali, the birthplace of Kuvempu, to Thirthahalli in Shivamogga on June 15 opposing the revision of textbooks conducted by Rohith Chakratirtha.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Saturday, Mr. Ratnakar said the protest march would be apolitical, involving writers, intellectuals and all those opposing the way the textbooks had been revised. “We are inviting BJP legislators who had expressed their opposition to the textbook revision. KPCC president D. K. Shivakumar, leader of Oppsotion Siddaramaiah, many writers and intellectuals will be taking part in the protest”, he said.

The organizers chose Kuppali as the venue to begin the protest as it was the birthplace of Kuvempu. “The present committee has insulted social reformers and writers including Kuvempu. The march will start at Kuppalli at 7 a.m. on June 15 and conclude by afternoon at Thirthahalli, where a public meeting will be held”, he said.

The major demand of the protest would be to restore the textbooks as revised by the committee headed by Prof. Baragur Ramachandrappa. The committee appointed by the current government insulted great personalities and included lessons intended to divide society, he said.