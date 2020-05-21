Karnataka

Tests for senior citizens in containment zone

As a precautionary measure, the Vijayapura district administration has decided to conduct swab tests for all those aged 60 and above in the containment area in the city.

Addressing presspersons here, Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil said that all persons having SARI and ILI cases in the area will also be tested for the pandemic.

The decision was taken after a 65-year-old person from the containment area died of COVID-19 infection on Monday . The swab sample which was sent after the demise of the elderly man was found to be positive for the pandemic.

The deceased was suffering from several ailments, including pneumonia.

“As a precaution, we will conduct tests for all those aged 60 and above in the area. If anyone is found positive for the disease, then he will be immediately shifted to hospital. This will not only help in early treatment of such people but also prevent the spread of infection,” he said.

