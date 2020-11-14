Karnataka

Tests ahead of college reopening

As colleges and hostels gear up to welcome back students and staff, the Health and Family Welfare Department has instructed its staff to make arrangements for collecting nasal and throat swabs and testing the same.

As per the SOP issued by the government, all teachers, students, and non-teaching staff have to produce a COVID-19 RT-PCR negative report for tests done 72 hours before the day of joining.

“The health staff should collect samples from teachers, students, and non-teaching staff of both colleges and hostels without any delays and facilitate quick testing. The test result will be sent as an SMS to the registered mobile number or it can be accessed by visiting www.covidwar.karnataka.gov.in/service1,” a circular said.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 14, 2020 1:17:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/tests-ahead-of-college-reopening/article33098100.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY