Testing senior citizens with comorbidities

The State government has decided to test senior citizens with comorbidities for COVID-19 if they come forward.
Speaking at a press conference, K. Sudhakar, Medical Education Minister, said that those who died after being tested positive for COVID-19 were between the 55 to 80 age group. He said that people in this age bracket should stay at home till the curve flattens. He said that those with the slightest of symptoms such as cold, breathlessness and comorbidities such as asthma, lung problems, tuberculosis, liver diseases, cancer or HIV/AIDS need to be careful.
