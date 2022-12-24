Testing of international passengers begins, but Karnataka yet to activate designated hospitals to isolate positive cases

December 24, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

Although thermal screening and 2% random testing of international travellers began at the airports on Saturday following the Centre’s guidelines, there are several gaps in the protocols that need to be followed after symptomatic international passengers leave the airport. As of now, the State has not activated any designated hospitals to isolate international passengers who test positive.

Health Commissioner Randeep D. said the State’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) will discuss this issue at its next meeting on Sunday and recommend protocols.

During the emergence of the Omicron variant, Karnataka had identified Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institution (Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College Hospital) in Bengaluru and Wenlock District Hospital in Mangaluru as designated facilities for isolation. Besides, some private hospitals too had set aside isolation facilities.

According to the Centre’s guidelines issued on Thursday, passengers found to be symptomatic during screening at the airport should be swabbed and immediately isolated at a designated medical facility.

The Health Commissioner said although Bowring and Wenlock hospitals will remain the designated facilities for symptomatic and positive passengers, they would be activated based on further guidelines from the Centre and the TAC.

Two percent testing

To minimise the risk of entry of new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to India, the Centre has directed all airports to start testing of 2% of the total passengers on a flight on arrival. “... They will be allowed to leave the airport after giving the samples. If such travellers’ samples are tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network. They should be treated/isolated as per the standard protocol,” the guidelines stated.

“The risk of spreading the infection is high if a symptomatic person goes home and later tests positive, like what happened with international travellers in the first wave. It will be difficult to trace the contacts and isolate them,” said a TAC source.

In the absence of laid down protocols for the current scenario, the question is whether the same protocols that were followed for Omicron will still be relevant to the new circumstances, a doctor from a government hospital said. “The new variant of Omicron, BF.7, is known to be highly transmissible with R value (reproduction rate) of 10-18.6, which means an infected person can transmit the virus to an average of 10 to 18.6 people. The incubation period is also short and hence there is an urgent need to set up isolation facilities,” he said.

Children exempted

Besides, the guidelines exempt children aged under 12 from post-arrival random testing. “After arriving if they are symptomatic or during the period of self-monitoring, they should undergo testing as per protocol. If they test positive, they should be isolated and monitored and obviously they will have to go with their parents or guardians,” he added.