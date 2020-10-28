Testing drops over two days in State

Doctors say this may have been on account of festivals

For the second consecutive day, the number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the State declined.

On Monday (reflected in Tuesday’s health bulletin), as many as 66,701 tests were conducted in the State. As many as 3,691 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday. On Sunday, the total tests stood at 65,862. This is in contrast to previous days when the tests crossed the one lakh mark.

Bengaluru Urban

Of the 3,691 cases that were reported in the State in Tuesday’s bulletin by the Health and Family Welfare Department, as many as 1,874 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Bengaluru Urban. However, the positivity rate for the day remained at 5.53%. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the State stands at 8.09 lakh.

C.N. Manjunath, nodal officer, labs and testing, COVID-19 task force, said that the number of tests may have declined due to the holiday and the festive season. He however argued that the positivity rate was still around 5%. “We will ensure that our testing is robust and rigorous in the coming days,” he said.

Responding to the decrease in number of cases over the last few days, Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said that government was not hiding or providing wrong information regarding the statistics pertaining to COVID 19. He also said that the cases had declined due to the efforts of the corona warriors. The number of cases have decreased and deaths have come down, he added.

44 deaths

Meanwhile, the number of deaths reported on Tuesday stood at 44, taking the total number to 10,991. Besides this, as many as 19 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 died to other reasons. The case fatality rate for the day stood at 1.19 %.

Tuesday saw as many as 7,740 patients being discharged, taking the total number of discharges to 7.27 lakh. With this, the recovery rate in Karnataka stands at 89.83%. Out of the total 71,330 active cases in the State, 944 patients are admitted in intensive care units across different designated hospitals.