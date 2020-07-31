Testing continues in market areas of Hubballi-Dharwad

The Dharwad district administration continued conducting COVID-19 tests through rapid antigen testing kits in the market areas of the district for the second day on Friday.

On Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil had announced that the tests would be stepped up especially in the market areas and had announced that the administration planned to conduct 1,000 tests per day. The district has received 10,000 rapid antigen testing kits.

The Deputy Commissioner had himself monitored the tests at Durgad Bail in Hubballi on Thursday, while other officials monitored the tests at market areas in Dharwad.

On the first day, 41 persons tested positive for the pandemic in Hubballi, Dharwad and Navalgund.

Panic

However, as the testing began in the market areas on Friday, people panicked. While some shopkeepers downed their shutters, the general public who had come for shopping left.

In Hubballi, testing was conducted at the busy Harsha Complex, while three teams carried out tests in Dharwad.

According to sources, a total of 22 persons tested positive in Dharwad after three teams covered 159 shops. In Hubballi, however, the number of positive patients was fewer.

Only two persons tested positive after the staff checked 65 persons from 27 shops.

The authorities have clarified that the testing would continue in the market areas and the officials would begin sealing shops where persons are found positive. On Thursday, six shops were sealed in Dharwad and 17 shops were sealed on Friday.