Testing and care centre for Bengaluru police

Bengaluru

24 June 2020 23:00 IST

Amidst concerns over increasing number of police personnel testing positive for COVID-19 in the city, the government has decided to have a dedicated testing facility and care centre.

The facilities will become operational in the next few days, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday. “Police are on the frontlines of fighting the virus. They are not only enforcing law in containment zones, but are also carrying out last rites of patients in many cases. This has led to a rise in personnel contracting the infection,” said Mr. Bommai.

While there are only 38 active cases in the rest of the State, there are 70 active cases in Bengaluru, most of which were reported over the last one week. All four personnel who died were serving in the city.

“We need to stem the tide in Bengaluru. We have a responsibility towards the personnel and their families. A dedicated care centre will help us also keep the morale of the force high. While those asymptomatic will be housed in the care centre, those with symptoms will be hospitalised,” said Praveen Sood, DG & IGP, Karnataka state police.

He added that senior officials are in touch with personnel who are currently housed at care centres to keep them in good spirits. “What they need is care and isolation. We are counselling them, Our primary concern is twofold: to arrest the spread of the virus as far as possible and to prevent deaths,” Mr. Sood added.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has instituted a host of new Standard Operating Procedures, including directions for all personnel above 55 years to work from home, and barring indiscriminate entry into police stations. Detailed guidelines on handling suspects during interrogation and at the time of their arrest are also being followed.

KSRP on alert

The Karnataka State Reserve Police has also seen a rise in cases, one of the more recent cases being that of an IPS officer, a commandant of the battalion, testing positive on Tuesday. The challenges the KSRP face is different. “In KSRP, the personnel are usually together in a bus while on duty and mostly also stay together in barracks. We successfully stemmed a breakout in Hassan and Shivamogga by carrying out extensive and stringent quarantine measures. The same strategy is being adopted in Bengaluru,” Mr. Sood said.

Ex gratia announced

Ex gratia of ₹30 lakh has been announced for the families of the four policemen who died of COVID-19. “It will be distributed to the families in the next two days,” said Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.