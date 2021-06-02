‘Test positivity rate will fall to 15% in a week’

Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah has said that the district administration is taking all measures necessary to bring down test positivity rate in Hassan. Now, it stands at 23.21% and it will come down to 15% in a week, he told presspersons after a meeting with officers here on Wednesday.

Doctors visits to rural areas have been helpful in identifying infected people and providing them with timely treatment. As many as 75 doctors have been on the job and so far, they have identified 1,278 infected people. The doctors will continue to visit rural areas for a house survey.

In Hassan, so far nine black fungus cases have been reported. Among them, three people died and the rest are in treatment, he said.

The Minister during his visit to the district inaugurated a 150-bed step-down hospital on HIMS campus and a COVID Care Centre at Konanur in Arkalgud taluk.

Senior officers and elected representatives attended the meeting chaired by Mr. Gopalaiah, who is also Minister in-charge of the district.